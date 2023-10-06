Alarming low level in Bodrum's dams

Bodrum, one of Turkey's most popular seaside resorts on the Mediterranean coast, is facing significant problems with both of its dams that supply water.

The Muğla Mumcular Dam, which has a capacity of approximately 18 million cubic meters and supplies Bodrum's water needs, has reached its lowest water level, leaving historical remnants and the old Bodrum-Izmir highway visible due to the decreasing water levels.

According to Anadolu Agency, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Ceyhun Özçelik, Head of the Water Resources Department of the Department of Civil Engineering at Muğla Sıtkı Koçman University (MSKÜ), stated that the dam is one of the two important dams supplying Bodrum's water needs and that the water in the dam has completely run out.

"We are facing very difficult days"

Özçelik stated that both dams are facing serious problems due to drought.

"The water flow from the Mumcular Dam has been completely cut off, and the water in the dam lake has completely run out. The most important issue here is that the water level of the Geyik Dam is also around the dead volume. Our groundwater level is similarly quite low. We are facing very difficult days ahead. Unlike previous warnings, this means that our water has completely run out.

"I think there is no harm in making a comparison; previously, Bodrum had no money left in the bank for drinking water, and now the bank is also out of money."

"If water continues to be taken from the Geyik Dam, muddy water will enter the system, which will result in the damage of filters and valves."

The footage also shows that historical sites in the region have surfaced, and the water level has dropped below the intake limit. (TY/PE)