AKP's İstanbul candidate reveals promises

Murat Kurum, the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) candidate nominated by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), revealed his vision and promises today, emphasizing various projects but notably excluding the controversial "Kanal Istanbul" project previously labeled as a "crazy project" during his tenure as the Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change.

In his presentation, Kurum introduced "Siztem Istanbul" as the overarching promise to address the myriad problems facing the city. He criticized Ekrem İmamoğlu, stating, "There is significant chaos and disorder in the city. Istanbul has lost its harmony over the last 5 years," pledging to restore balance.

Highlighting the urgent need for Istanbul to undergo seismic transformation, Kurum stated, "In the next 5 years, we will build 650,000 horizontally designed residences to address the seismic risk in Istanbul."

Here are the key promises and projects presented by Kurum:

- Expansion of Rail Lines: Plans to extend the current rail lines to 650 km, with a future goal of reaching 1,004 km in the next decade. Notable projects include completing the Yenikapı-İncili-Sefaköy line, finishing the Sultanbeyli metro, and extending the Sabiha Gökçen-Kurtköy 6 km metro line. Additionally, the plan involves constructing the Sefaköy-Avcılar-Beylikdüzü 18 km metro line.

- Public Transportation Fleet Expansion: Adding 100 metrobuses and 250 buses to the existing fleets annually. Extending the metrobus line to TÜYAP Silivri and adding a metro line from Silivri to TÜYAP.

- Logistic Centers and Tunnels: Relocating Esenler and Harem Bus Terminals and establishing six new logistic centers on both sides of the city. Introducing two tunnel projects for improved transportation.

- Parking Solutions: Transforming streets into parking spaces and providing safe and affordable parking with a commitment not to charge citizens who park in front of their homes. Offering a 25% discount on İSPARK rates and extending the free parking time from 15 to 30 minutes.

- Taxi System Overhaul: Resolving taxi-related issues by centralizing all systems under a unified taxi structure, increasing the number of taxis, and implementing a feedback application to address concerns.

- Enhanced Sea Transportation: Establishing mini piers for more frequent sea transportation services, particularly during peak hours. Introducing three new sea routes.

- Bicycle-Friendly Istanbul: Aiming to make Istanbul a bicycle-friendly city by promoting shared bicycles and developing 1500 km of bicycle lanes.

- Resilient Istanbul Against Disasters: Acknowledging the need for a disaster-resistant Istanbul, targeting the urgent transformation of 600,000 at-risk residences. Collaborating with KİPTAŞ to initiate 300,000 housing projects. Offering significant support, including a 700,000 TL grant, an additional 700,000 TL credit, and 100,000 TL relocation support. Completing these residences within 18 months and supporting an additional 250,000 homes through public and private sector collaboration. Implementing necessary zoning adjustments.

- Special Social Housing: Building 100,000 special social housing units within 18 months, ensuring these units remain unsellable and are rented at very affordable prices for low-income citizens.

- Improved Childcare Services: Introducing childcare services in every neighborhood, including 24/7 nurseries for night shift workers. Extending the age limit for free transportation for children from 0-6. Offering free transportation for fathers as well.

- Educational Support: Providing nutritional support in schools and ensuring free transportation for primary school students.

- Youth and Entrepreneurship: Subsidizing 50% of bus ticket costs for students traveling home twice a year. Offering a 25% natural gas subsidy for student homes and a 10,000 TL education scholarship for university students. Providing a 50,000 TL household appliance grant for young couples and supporting young entrepreneurs with a 100,000 TL campaign.

- Elderly and Disabled Support: Establishing three large elderly and disabled living centers. Providing a monthly 2,500 TL credit to IstanbulKart for needy retirees.

- Green Spaces and Cultural Initiatives: Increasing green space per capita from 7.80 to 11.80 square kilometers. Creating "Neighborhood Gardens" in all 39 districts. Establishing special tea houses for women and developing an 8,140 square meter Istanbul Botanic Park in Maltepe.

- Animal Welfare: Addressing the issue of stray animals by establishing facilities for their care. Creating two animal living spaces with a capacity of 50,000 each. Resolving the stray animal problem for Istanbul residents. (HA/VK)