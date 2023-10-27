TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 27 October 2023 14:27
 ~ Modified On: 27 October 2023 14:50
3 min Read

AKP-MHP reject proposal to search for missing people after February earthquakes

Opposition deputies emphasize the plight of thousands missing in the aftermath of the destructive earthquakes that struck 11 provinces in Turkey's southern and southeastern regions

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/10/27/akp-mhp-reject-proposal-to-search-for-missing-people-after-february-earthquakes.jpg
AA

A proposal put forth by the People's Equality and Democracy Party (HEDEP) to establish a commission in the parliament to find the bodies of those who perished beneath the rubble in the earthquake has been voted down with the support of the ruling AKP and their nationalist ally MHP.

The research proposal submitted by HEDEP on finding the citizens who disappeared after the February earthquakes centered in Maraş was discussed in the General Assembly yesterday.

HEDEP Member of Parliament Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, speaking during the session on the proposal, reminded everyone of the thousands of citizens who lost their lives in the earthquake. Referring to the bodies that remain undiscovered under the rubble, Gergerlioğlu said, "In Hatay, the bodies of a thousand individuals remain unreachable. This is a very dire situation. People want to at least visit the graves of their deceased loved ones and say their prayers, but there are no graves, no bodies. They go to the authorities, ask questions, but there are no answers. Where have these bodies gone? Have they evaporated? No, most likely, they have ended up among the rubble of that city. So, what will happen next? Will this issue be left unresolved?

"A commission must be established for finding the missing citizens of the February 6th earthquake. Thousands of families are in great distress, and this commission must be formed as soon as possible. The missing individuals need to be found, returned to their families, identified, and DNA matching must be carried out for those who lost their lives."

The earthquakes, measuring 7.8 and 7.5, centered in Maraş, caused the death of over 50,000 people in 11 cities, according to official statistics. However, the last update on the death toll was made in April, and it is reported that thousands of people are still missing.

Approaching winter

Saadet Party Member of Parliament Şerafettin Kılıç, speaking on the proposal, also pointed out that thousands of citizens are still living in tents. Kılıç highlighted the infrastructure, drinking water, and hygiene problems in the earthquake-affected areas and continued his speech:

"With the onset of colder weather, if the hygiene issue is not urgently resolved - I regret to say that - epidemic diseases may arise. The summer was a significant opportunity to address the needs in the earthquake-affected region, but instead of seizing it, efforts were made to create certain perceptions. We do not accept solving problems through perception rather than addressing the root causes. The fact remains: doing the work is one thing, producing empty words is another." (TY/VK)

february 6 earhquakes Maraş earthquakes earthquake
related news
Destructive Characteristics of the February 6 Maraş Earthquakes
18 August 2023
/haber/destructive-characteristics-of-the-february-6-maras-earthquakes-282885
Earthquake reconstruction in Hatay: Government 'expropriating olive groves instead of using public lands'
8 August 2023
/haber/earthquake-reconstruction-in-hatay-government-expropriating-olive-groves-instead-of-using-public-lands-282529
No accountability for building collapse that claimed 65 lives in earthquakes
8 August 2023
/haber/no-accountability-for-building-collapse-that-claimed-65-lives-in-earthquakes-282522
Half a year after Turkey earthquakes: A timeline
8 August 2023
/haber/half-a-year-after-turkey-earthquakes-a-timeline-282511
SIX MONTHS ON FROM TURKEY EARTHQUAKES
Caught between two fires: Earthquake-affected refugees
8 August 2023
/haber/caught-between-two-fires-earthquake-affected-refugees-282488
SIX MONTHS ON FROM TURKEY EARTHQUAKES
Asbestos risk six months after the earthquakes
7 August 2023
/haber/asbestos-risk-six-months-after-the-earthquakes-282459
related news
Destructive Characteristics of the February 6 Maraş Earthquakes
18 August 2023
/haber/destructive-characteristics-of-the-february-6-maras-earthquakes-282885
Earthquake reconstruction in Hatay: Government 'expropriating olive groves instead of using public lands'
8 August 2023
/haber/earthquake-reconstruction-in-hatay-government-expropriating-olive-groves-instead-of-using-public-lands-282529
No accountability for building collapse that claimed 65 lives in earthquakes
8 August 2023
/haber/no-accountability-for-building-collapse-that-claimed-65-lives-in-earthquakes-282522
Half a year after Turkey earthquakes: A timeline
8 August 2023
/haber/half-a-year-after-turkey-earthquakes-a-timeline-282511
SIX MONTHS ON FROM TURKEY EARTHQUAKES
Caught between two fires: Earthquake-affected refugees
8 August 2023
/haber/caught-between-two-fires-earthquake-affected-refugees-282488
SIX MONTHS ON FROM TURKEY EARTHQUAKES
Asbestos risk six months after the earthquakes
7 August 2023
/haber/asbestos-risk-six-months-after-the-earthquakes-282459
Back to Top