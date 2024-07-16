AKP deputy to visit Osman Kavala in prison

Tuğrul Türkeş, a senior deputy with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), has announced that he will visit imprisoned philanthropist Osman Kavala, in a move that sparked a debate within the ruling bloc.

Kavala, whom the Turkish authorities have refused to release despite ECtHr rulings, was sentenced to aggravated life imprisonment in 2022 for allegedly organizing the 2013 anti-government protests known as the Gezi Park protests.

In an interview with Gazete Duvar, Türkeş criticized the prolonged legal proceedings in Kavala’s case, particularly his acquittal and subsequent retrial. “Osman Kavala wasn’t convicted of espionage. No evidence could be found for this charge and the man was acquitted. He was put on trial for the case concerning the Gezi Park. But can a trial last seven years?” he said.

Türkeş, also criticized the recent rejections for Kavala’s retrial requests, alleging that the judges’ took only half an hour to review lengthy petitions from Kavala’s lawyer, get an opinion from the prosecutor and give a verdict.

Türkeş added that he sought permission from the justice minister to pay the visit. “I’ll see Osman Kavala for the first time on that visit. This is real nationalism and patriotism,” he said.

Reaction from MHP

The announcement has drawn opposition from İsmail Özdemir, the deputy chair of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the allies of the AKP.

"There is nothing more natural than a person who has always targeted Turkey’s national unity and stability with his dirty network and actions receiving the punishment stipulated by law and serving his sentence," he said on social media about Kavala’s sentencing.

"Those attempting to hide the disgraceful actions of someone like Osman Kavala, whose identity is well known, will not escape being consumed by the same disgrace. To be a supporter of Kavala with extreme rhetoric is to infringe upon the nation’s rights.

"From PKK meetings to activities before the July 15 FETÖ coup attempt, someone who has appeared in all events that have harmed our country will, of course, serve his sentence to the fullest extent." (EMK/VK)