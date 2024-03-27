TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 27 March 2024 12:24
 ~ Modified On: 27 March 2024 12:34
1 min Read

Akkuyu nuclear plant workers cease work in protest of unpaid wages

Twenty-three workers were injured yesterday after a a bus transporting workers of them overturned on the highway.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Akkuyu nuclear plant workers cease work in protest of unpaid wages

Workers at the construction site of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Mersin have ceased work due to not receiving their wages for a month.

Hundreds of workers initiated the protest this morning at the construction site, deciding to halt work until they receive their overdue wages, Sol Haber reported.

In addition to the delayed payments, the workers are demanding improvements in working conditions and enhanced safety measures at the construction site due to the challenging work environment.

The workers have stated their intention to negotiate with the authorities regarding their demands, but they have also announced that they will continue their protest until they receive their wages.

Meanwhile, 23 workers were injured yesterday after a bus transporting workers of the Akkuyu NPP overturned collided with the median on the D-400 highway in Mersin's Silifke district. The bus lost control and overturned after the collision. After receiving initial medical treatment, the injured were transported to nearby hospitals, and an investigation has been launched into the accident. (TY/VK)

Akkuyu nuclear power plant
'Ministry of Health should disclose what is happening in Akkuyu'
18 January 2024
Hundreds of workers suffer from food poisoning at Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear plant
21 September 2023
Construction of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant remains troubled, workers demand safety
1 November 2022
