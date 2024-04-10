TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 10 April 2024 18:16
 ~ Modified On: 10 April 2024 18:19
2 min Read

Akkuyu NPP's first unit enters final phase

The first unit of the plant is planned to be integrated into Turkey's energy system next year.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Rosatom

The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant in Mersin, the Mediterranean city in Turkey’s south, has entered the final phase of construction for its first unit. This phase involves critical startup and adjustment operations aimed at ensuring the plant's safety through calibration, control, and testing procedures.

Aleksey Likhachev, the Director-General of Rosatom, the Russian state nuclear energy corporation overseeing the project, stated that the work is progressing on schedule. "This year, we will conduct checks on all systems, including the primary circuit systems. Hydraulic tests will be carried out, and fuel simulators will be loaded into the reactor," Likhachev said in a statement reported by Anadolu Agency.

The Akkuyu NPP's first unit is planned to be integrated into Turkey's energy system next year. The plant is projected to generate around 10% of Turkey's electricity upon completion.

The project has been underway for over 6 years despite objections from environmental groups. Concerns have been raised regarding the plant's impact on local biology, economics, society, agriculture, and natural resources. Public apprehensions include the effects on sea water temperature, seismic activity in the region, and waste disposal. The plant's location in an earthquake-prone area has also been a point of criticism.

Despite these concerns, the government has continued to advance with the project, emphasizing the need for diversifying energy sources and reducing dependence on imported energy.

(TY/VK)

Hundreds of workers suffer from food poisoning at Turkey's Akkuyu nuclear plant
21 September 2023
Rosatom announces installation of key safety feature at Turkey nuclear plant
17 April 2023
Nuclear fuel to be delivered to Akkuyu on April 27
10 April 2023
'Earthquakes are warning us; Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant construction should be stopped'
21 February 2023
CHP VICE CHAIR AKIN
‘No emergency drill conducted at Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant this year’
30 March 2021
Japan's former PM regrets recommending nuclear energy to Turkey
2 March 2021
