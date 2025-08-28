TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 28 August 2025 14:13
 ~ Modified On: 28 August 2025 14:41
2 min Read

Akbank Short Film Festival canceled amid wave of harassment allegations in Turkey’s arts sector

The festival's director was among dozens of men facing sexual harassment accusations amid a new wave of online revelations by women.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

Akbank Short Film Festival canceled amid wave of harassment allegations in Turkey’s arts sector
AI-modified photo for editorial purposes

The Akbank Short Film Festival has been canceled following harassment allegations against its director, filmmaker S.E., according to a statement released by Akbank Sanat.

The move came shortly after streaming platform Mubi removed the director’s film and Akbank Sanat ended its collaboration with him. S.E. has denied the allegations.

The cancellation of the festival comes amid a wave of harassment accusations against more than 100 men in Turkey’s arts and entertainment industry, drawing parallels with the #MeToo movement.

The festival, which was set to hold its 22nd edition this year, was called off entirely. The decision drew criticism from within the film community, with critics arguing that the festival should have continued under new leadership instead of being canceled.

The Film Solidarity Platform (Film Dayanışması Platformu) issued a statement expressing concern: “We believe that the responsibilities of individuals and institutions must be distinguished from one another. Legal and ethical processes should be carried out against the individual accused of harassment.

"However, canceling a festival that has for years created a platform for young filmmakers and made the labor, voices, and works of hundreds of women visible is not the right step.”

“One person’s fault or crime should not overshadow the labor, creativity, and dreams of hundreds of women. Canceling the festival weakens women’s visibility and solidarity in cinema.”

Meanwhile, daily BirGün announced it had cut ties with writer Kaan Sezyum, whose name also surfaced in the recent allegations. The newspaper said, “We will continue to stand against male violence, sexist domination, and all forms of abuse.”

BirGün also noted that its previous collaboration with another figure named in the allegations, Bahadır Boysal, had already ended earlier for planning-related reasons.(VK)

Origin
Istanbul
harassment sexual harassment
