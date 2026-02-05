Air pollution remains above legal limits in Turkey’s quake-hit provinces three years on

Three years after the earthquakes centered in Maraş on Feb 6, 2023, and in Hatay on Feb 20, 2023, air pollution continues to pose a public health risk in the disaster zone, according to a new assessment based on official data.

The Clean Air Right Platform published a statement today evaluating air quality in 2025 using data released by the Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry. Accordingly, pollution levels in the five provinces most affected by the earthquakes remain well above legal limits.

Particulate matter (PM10), a key indicator of air pollution, exceeded the ministry’s annual average limit of 40 micrograms per cubic meter by wide margins. Levels were measured at 3.2 times the limit in Elbistan-Maraş, 2.8 times in Malatya and Osmaniye, and 2.5 times in Hatay.

The platform also pointed to gaps in monitoring. In city centers where pollution is visibly persistent, including Antakya, many air quality monitoring stations are either not operating or do not share results with the public.

No demolition, reconstruction controls

In its statement, the platform said steps needed to improve air quality have not yet been taken, noting that demolition and reconstruction activities continue without adequate controls and that effective dust management is not being implemented.

“Concrete plants and stone quarries that have been rapidly put into operation with ‘no environmental impact assessment required’ decisions are further increasing the dust and particulate load in the air,” the statement said.

Heavy traffic on streets and avenues with incomplete infrastructure is causing significant dust formation, it noted.

The platform warned that dust pollution disproportionately affects infants, children, pregnant women, older people and those with chronic illnesses.

“A marked increase in respiratory complaints is being observed in the region,” it said, adding that particulate matter can also contribute to cardiovascular, neurological and kidney diseases, as well as cancers.

Demands

Calling for urgent action across the earthquake zone, particularly in Elbistan, Malatya, Osmaniye and Hatay, the platform listed five demands.

It said air quality should be monitored regularly and all results fully disclosed to the public. Measurements of finer particles known as PM2.5 should begin without delay.

The plaform called for debris storage and separation sites to be moved away from residential areas, for the reconstruction process to be carried out in line with regulations and dust control techniques, and for provincial health directorates to develop local action plans to track and address diseases linked to air pollution. (VC/VK)