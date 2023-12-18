Aggravated life sentence to three for bombing resulting in death of a prison guard in Bursa

The verdict has been announced in the trial related to the bombing attack on April 20, 2022, in Bursa, where the prison guard Cengiz Yiğit lost his life, and 23 correctional facility staff members were injured.

In the trial at the 8th Heavy Penal Court in Bursa, the detained defendants Seda Baykan, Dilek Arsu, and Mehmet Mustafa Uzkar participated via the Audio and Video Information System (SEGBİS) from prison. The public prosecutor reiterated his previous opinion during the hearing.

Cebrail Gündoğdu, whose file was separated from the case at the beginning of the trial, testified as a witness. Footage of the moment when Dilek Arsu and Seda Baykan were apprehended was reviewed. After the defense statements, the court announced its verdict.

The court sentenced the three defendants to two aggravated life imprisonment sentences each for the charges of "undermining the unity and territorial integrity of the state" and "deliberately killing a person by bombing due to their public duty."

The court imposed 353 years of imprisonment for each defendant for the charge of "attempted deliberate killing of a person by bombing due to their public duty." Additionally, the court sentenced each defendant to 10 years in prison for the charge of "unauthorized possession or exchange of hazardous substances." Seda Baykan and Dilek Arsu were further sentenced to 6 years in prison each for the crime of "forgery of official documents."

The court ruled that there was no need for punishment for the charges of "damaging public property" and "damaging private property."

During the announcement of the verdict, Seda Baykan and Dilek Arsu shouted "Long live our party MLKP." As a result, the SEGBİS connections were cut.

What happened?

On April 20, 2022, an explosion occurred during the passage of a bus carrying prison guards at the Bursa E Type Closed and Open Prison. As a result of the attack, 36-year-old prison guard Cengiz Yiğit lost his life, and 23 people were injured.

Following the investigation into the attack, last year, on September 17, Seda Baykan, Dilek Arsu, and Mehmet Mustafa Uzkar were arrested, and on October 22, Cebrail Gündoğdu was also arrested in İzmir.

The indictment prepared against the defendants stated that they were members of the MLKP. The indictment also mentioned that Seda Baykan and Dilek Arsu conducted reconnaissance for the attack, while Mehmet Mustafa Uzkar and Cebrail Gündoğdu prepared the bomb used in the attack in Balıkesir Edremit.

The Bursa Chief Public Prosecutor's Office included footage recorded by security cameras before, during, and after the explosion in the indictment for Seda Baykan and Dilek Arsu.

