TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag english kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
RIGHTS
Date published: 7 November 2023 14:54
 ~ Modified On: 7 November 2023 15:35
5 min Read

African students in Karabük: Dina's family should see justice in Turkey

Most of the students prefer not to speak. Those who speak, however, remind us of Dina's family: "Let the truth come out, and whoever is guilty should receive the harshest punishment. Only then can her family find peace," they say.

Evrim Kepenek
TRTürkçesini Oku
Evrim Kepenek

Evrim Kepenek
TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
https://static.bianet.org/haber/2023/11/07/sabah-yayinlanacak-dokunmayin-karabukteki-afrikali-ogrenciler-dinanin-ailesi-turkiyedeki-adaleti-gormeli-1.jpg

"What we want is justice for Dina. Dina's family should see Turkish justice. This is important not only for African students but also for the people in Turkey," she begins.

"You're right, a group of feminists is coming to Karabük to follow the case," I reply.

We are in a location near Karabük University, accompanied by students who came to Turkey from Africa to study. Most of them prefer not to speak.

Each student group has its representative, and those representatives have chosen another representative. We are trying to communicate in English, French, and Turkish. Sometimes our voices raise, but most of the time, we speak softly.

Our topic is Jeannah Dinabongho Ibouanga, a Gabonese university student whose lifeless body was found in Filyos Stream on the Zonguldak-Karabük road on March 26, 2023.

Dina's case will be heard tomorrow (Wednesday, November 8).

Currently only one defendant in the case

Despite the Feminists for Dina group claiming that there is "criminal partnership involving more than one person" in the murder, according to the indictment prepared by the Karabük Prosecutor's Office, only Dursun A. is being charged with "intentional homicide" and he faces a life sentence with aggravated circumstances, as well as up to 15 years in prison for the charge of "sexual abuse." The defendant was arrested after being detained-released and detained again- four times.

“We are in solidarity”

The African students* speaking to bianet before the trial express their deepest sympathy for Dina's mother and make a plea for justice.

“We deal with every issue of our friends”

One African student speakikng to bianet say that the students in Karabük are in greater solidarity after Dina:

"There are many students here from Africa. There are at least seven thousand students from 42 countries in Africa. We welcome the students who come here and deal with every issue. We, as African students, are organized. This organization has increased even more after Dina's murder."

Another student chimes in and says, "Actually, saying that racism is always present is not the right approach. Sometimes our friends also get very upset. For example, if they have issues with their landlords, they attribute it to being Black. We step in and try to calmly resolve the issue."

“This city got used to us”

Dina'nın öldürülmesi sonrası düzenlenen protestolardan/sosyal medya
From the protests organized after the murder of Dina/Sosyal Medya

Then another student speaks:

"I came here in 2019, and what I've observed since I arrived is this. This place got used to us, and we got used to the people here. I can assure you that when you say 'Turkey' in Africa, the first city that comes to mind is not Istanbul or Ankara, it's Karabük."

“I saw her in the morgue”

While Dina's murder has been a turning point for the students, they do not want to talk about her.

One student says, "On the day Dina was killed, I went to the hospital. Our friends were sitting in the hospital garden, and I saw her in the morgue. I was very, very sad at that moment. For the first time since I came here, I cried for hours. I couldn't believe it. They sent her here with the hope that she would return well, but her family came and took her body," and continues:

"After that incident, the gendarmes came and took me every day. I acted as an interpreter for them. I decoded phone conversations, and I explained everything. They investigated every kind of allegation. It was a very tough time. I talked to her family every day. Let the truth come out, and whoever is guilty should receive the harshest punishment. Only then can her family find peace."

Claims of a “prostitution gang**” 

One of the students we asked about the allegations of a prostitution gang in some media outlets responds as follows:

"We've heard such allegations too. I told the Police Chief at the time and asked if they would 'investigate.' We don't receive this kind of information. We are under a lot of pressure. The responsibility for the students who come here rests on my shoulders. I want to finish my studies as soon as possible."

What happened?

Gabonese university student Jeannah Danys Dinabongho Ibouanga (17), who was studying in Karabük, was found lifeless in Filyos Stream on March 26.

While the teams were considering the possibility that Ibouanga was taken to a forested area by a car, 6 people, including 3 non-Turkish citizens, were detained.

On the night Dina went missing, she had told her friends that she would go down to her relative's house on the lower floor to get a charger while they were watching a movie at around 23:00. However, for unknown reasons, Dina was seen running barefoot in the street, which was captured by a security camera of a housing complex.

During the investigation, a decision of non-prosecution was made for 7 individuals, and the defendant Dursun A. was arrested on April 10, 2023, after being detained for the fourth time.

*We did not give the names of the students for security reasons.

**bianet does not use this term, it has been used here as a result of the  expressions that the person(s) used. (EMK)

Justice for Dina Feminists for Dina Dina Dinabongho Ibouanga Karabük University
Evrim Kepenek
Evrim Kepenek
[email protected] all articles of the author
bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü. bianet stajyerlerinden. Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV'de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo...

bianet kadın ve LGBTİ+ haberleri editörü. bianet stajyerlerinden. Cumhuriyet, BirGün, DİHA, Jinha, Jin News için çalıştı. İMC TV'de muhabirlik yaptı. Sivil Sayfalar, Yeşil Gazete, Journo ve sektör dergileri için yazılar yazdı, haberleri yayınlandı. Hemşin kültür dergisi GOR’un kurucu yazarlarından. Yeşilden Maviye & Karadeniz'den Kadın Portreleri, Sırtında Sepeti, Medya ve Yalanlar isimli kitaplara katkı sundu. 2011 Musa Anter Gazetecilik ödülü sahibi. Türkiye Gazeteciler Sendikası Kadın ve LGBTİ+ Komisyonu kurucu üyelerinden. İstanbul Üniversitesi Avrupa Birliği ve Bilgi Üniversitesi Uluslararası İlişkiler bölümlerinden mezun. Ekim 2018'den bu yana bianet'te çalışıyor. 

show more
related news
TRIAL REGARDING MURDER OF GABONESE UNIVERSITY STUDENT DINA STARTS:
Feminist lawyers of Dina's case: 'There has not been an effective investigation'
Today 14:45
/haber/feminist-lawyers-of-dina-s-case-there-has-not-been-an-effective-investigation-287596
related news
TRIAL REGARDING MURDER OF GABONESE UNIVERSITY STUDENT DINA STARTS:
Feminist lawyers of Dina's case: 'There has not been an effective investigation'
Today 14:45
/haber/feminist-lawyers-of-dina-s-case-there-has-not-been-an-effective-investigation-287596
other articles
MALE VIOLENCE MONITORING REPORT
Men killed 21 women in October
3 November 2023
Men killed 21 women in October
Court acquits women put on trial for attending Women's Day march
19 October 2023
Court acquits women put on trial for attending Women's Day march
PROTEST AGAINST ISRAEL
Feminists: Women's bodies are not battlefields
19 October 2023
Feminists: Women's bodies are not battlefields
Remembering Nagihan Akarsel
5 October 2023
Remembering Nagihan Akarsel
MALE VIOLENCE MONITORING REPORT SEPTEMBER 2023
Men killed 42 women in September
4 October 2023
Men killed 42 women in September
Back to Top