African students in Karabük: Dina's family should see justice in Turkey

"What we want is justice for Dina. Dina's family should see Turkish justice. This is important not only for African students but also for the people in Turkey," she begins.

"You're right, a group of feminists is coming to Karabük to follow the case," I reply.

We are in a location near Karabük University, accompanied by students who came to Turkey from Africa to study. Most of them prefer not to speak.

Each student group has its representative, and those representatives have chosen another representative. We are trying to communicate in English, French, and Turkish. Sometimes our voices raise, but most of the time, we speak softly.

Our topic is Jeannah Dinabongho Ibouanga, a Gabonese university student whose lifeless body was found in Filyos Stream on the Zonguldak-Karabük road on March 26, 2023.

Dina's case will be heard tomorrow (Wednesday, November 8).

Currently only one defendant in the case

Despite the Feminists for Dina group claiming that there is "criminal partnership involving more than one person" in the murder, according to the indictment prepared by the Karabük Prosecutor's Office, only Dursun A. is being charged with "intentional homicide" and he faces a life sentence with aggravated circumstances, as well as up to 15 years in prison for the charge of "sexual abuse." The defendant was arrested after being detained-released and detained again- four times.

“We are in solidarity”

The African students* speaking to bianet before the trial express their deepest sympathy for Dina's mother and make a plea for justice.

“We deal with every issue of our friends”

One African student speakikng to bianet say that the students in Karabük are in greater solidarity after Dina:

"There are many students here from Africa. There are at least seven thousand students from 42 countries in Africa. We welcome the students who come here and deal with every issue. We, as African students, are organized. This organization has increased even more after Dina's murder."

Another student chimes in and says, "Actually, saying that racism is always present is not the right approach. Sometimes our friends also get very upset. For example, if they have issues with their landlords, they attribute it to being Black. We step in and try to calmly resolve the issue."

“This city got used to us”

From the protests organized after the murder of Dina/Sosyal Medya

Then another student speaks:

"I came here in 2019, and what I've observed since I arrived is this. This place got used to us, and we got used to the people here. I can assure you that when you say 'Turkey' in Africa, the first city that comes to mind is not Istanbul or Ankara, it's Karabük."

“I saw her in the morgue”

While Dina's murder has been a turning point for the students, they do not want to talk about her.

One student says, "On the day Dina was killed, I went to the hospital. Our friends were sitting in the hospital garden, and I saw her in the morgue. I was very, very sad at that moment. For the first time since I came here, I cried for hours. I couldn't believe it. They sent her here with the hope that she would return well, but her family came and took her body," and continues:

"After that incident, the gendarmes came and took me every day. I acted as an interpreter for them. I decoded phone conversations, and I explained everything. They investigated every kind of allegation. It was a very tough time. I talked to her family every day. Let the truth come out, and whoever is guilty should receive the harshest punishment. Only then can her family find peace."

Claims of a “prostitution gang**”

One of the students we asked about the allegations of a prostitution gang in some media outlets responds as follows:

"We've heard such allegations too. I told the Police Chief at the time and asked if they would 'investigate.' We don't receive this kind of information. We are under a lot of pressure. The responsibility for the students who come here rests on my shoulders. I want to finish my studies as soon as possible."

What happened? Gabonese university student Jeannah Danys Dinabongho Ibouanga (17), who was studying in Karabük, was found lifeless in Filyos Stream on March 26. While the teams were considering the possibility that Ibouanga was taken to a forested area by a car, 6 people, including 3 non-Turkish citizens, were detained. On the night Dina went missing, she had told her friends that she would go down to her relative's house on the lower floor to get a charger while they were watching a movie at around 23:00. However, for unknown reasons, Dina was seen running barefoot in the street, which was captured by a security camera of a housing complex. During the investigation, a decision of non-prosecution was made for 7 individuals, and the defendant Dursun A. was arrested on April 10, 2023, after being detained for the fourth time.

*We did not give the names of the students for security reasons.

**bianet does not use this term, it has been used here as a result of the expressions that the person(s) used. (EMK)