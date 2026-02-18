African grey parrots seized at Istanbul Airport

Customs enforcement teams at Istanbul Airport confiscated 20 African grey parrots after discovering they were brought into Turkey without the required documentation.

The parrots were found during a luggage inspection of two passengers arriving from Libya. Authorities handed the birds over to teams from the General Directorate of Nature Conservation and National Parks (DKMP), who were called to the scene.

African grey parrots are listed under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which regulates trade in species at risk of extinction.

The DKMP confirmed that the parrots were taken under protection. Administrative proceedings have been launched against the individuals who attempted to bring the animals into the country.

