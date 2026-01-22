Adult content creator Merve Taşkın permanently leaves Turkey, citing prosecution fears

Adult content creator and social media personality Merve Taşkın announced her permanent departure from Turkey, citing fears of continued prosecution and legal pressure over her work.

"I thought it was the police every time the door knocked," Taşkın said in a statement on social media. She added that she kept a bag of clothes by her bed and left food and water out for her cat in case she was detained during the night. "I was ready at any moment for the police to come at night."

One of Turkey's most popular adult content creators, Taşkın has faced multiple investigations for "obscenity" in recent years. Describing the psychological toll of the legal scrutiny, she wrote, "I have no plans. I don't know what the result of my choice will be, but not trying and becoming more exhausted every day made me feel much worse."

"I purchased a one-way ticlet as a birthday gift to myself," she said and concluded, "Someone wants to put me in prison. I don't want this. That's why I'm leaving. I'll miss you, Turkey."

'Obscenity' investigations in Turkey

Taşkın has faced several legal challenges in recent years. In Feb 2025, she was placed under house arrest following an obscenity investigation into a social media post where she offered to be someone's "Valentine" for a fee. Last year, a criminal complaint was filed against Taşkın and celebrity Hülya Avşar for "encouraging prostitution" after clips from a 2024 talk show interview discussing Taşkın’s OnlyFans content circulated online.

Turkey's legal regulations regarding adult broadcasting and obscenity are vague. Article 226 of the Turkish Penal Code criminalizes the public dissemination of obscene content through press and broadcast channels. While the law does not provide a specific definition of obscene behavior, individuals convicted of distributing such material face prison sentences ranging from six months to three years and judicial fines.

Taşkın’s case is part of a pattern of investigations against public figures. Last year, members of the girl band Manifest faced an obscenity probe over an 18+ concert, and queer singer Mabel Matiz was accused of obscenity regarding song lyrics depicting a queer relationship. In other cases, a trans activist was sentenced for "exhibitionism" for wearing low-cut clothing, and a prosecutor sought a sentence for another adult content creator based on "semi-nude" photographs.

Despite its rising popularity, OnlyFans has been banned in Turkey since 2023, along with virtually every adult content website.

