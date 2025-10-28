Actress Eda Saraç arrested over remarks during Erdoğan traffic barricade incident

Theater actress and academic Eda Saraç was arrested on Oct 26 on charges of insulting the president after allegedly protesting traffic restrictions set up for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s security convoy in İstanbul, according to reports relea.

Saraç was reportedly on her way to perform in a play on Oct 25 when she encountered a traffic blockade. The security measures, implemented for Erdoğan’s movements in the city, caused delays that Saraç objected to.

Saraç was reportedly detained at the scene with her hands cuffed behind her back. She was formally arrested the following day and is currently being held at Bakırköy Women's Closed Prison.

CHP condemns arrest

CHP Women's Branch Chair Asu Kaya, who followed the hearing, said, “A woman, an artist, is dragged on the ground, assaulted with reverse handcuffs, and imprisoned just for trying to get to her stage. This clearly shows that in Turkey, the judiciary has been surrendered to the arbitrary will of the ruling power."

"Freedom of expression and women's rights have become targets under an intolerant government," she added. "Eda Saraç is not alone.”

CHP deputy Nermin Yıldırım Kara commented on the case on social media, saying, “Eda Saraç, who works as an academic at Piri Reis University, was arrested at a police barricade for allegedly insulting the president. We hope that this unreasonable and unjust decision will be overturned and that Ms. Saraç will regain her freedom as soon as possible."

According to statistics from the Justice Ministry, more than 50,000 people faced legal proceedings on charges of insulting the president between 2014, when Erdoğan assumed the presidency, and 2021. (VK)