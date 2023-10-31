Actions for Kurdish language rights banned for a week in Kocaeli

The Kocaeli Governorate has imposed a seven-day ban on demonstrations in the city in response to the walk organized by the Kurdish Language Movement Association to raise awareness about Kurdish language rights.

The Governorate announced the ban, published on its website today, citing the aim of ensuring "national security, maintaining public order and safety, and general public peace."

As a result, all demonstrations and events in the city have been prohibited from October 31 to November 6, with the aforementioned walk as the reason for the ban.

The full statement from the Kocaeli Governorate is as follows:

"It has been observed that posts have been shared via social media accounts by the 'Kurdish Language Movement Association,' its president, and members, indicating that a walk will be organized, starting from our province's borders and heading towards Ankara, to draw attention to Kurdish language rights. In order to ensure national security, maintain public order and safety, and safeguard general public peace;

In accordance with the provisions of Article 11 (a) and (c) of Law No. 5442 on Provincial Administration and Article 17 of Law No. 2911 on Meetings and Demonstrations, all kinds of actions/events (marches, open and closed area meetings, press releases, sit-ins, setting up stands, signature campaigns, tent pitching, lighting torches, distributing leaflets/notices, brochures, protest actions, etc.) to be organized within the scope of this issue within the borders of Kocaeli province and the entry of vehicles and individuals coming to our province to support such action are prohibited for a period of (7) days starting from 00:01 on Tuesday, October 31, 2023, until 23:59 on November 6, 2023." (TY/PE)