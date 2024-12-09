Acclaimed director Şerif Gören dies at 80

Renowned filmmaker Şerif Gören passed away yesterday at the age of 80.

A memorial service was held today at Atlas Cinema in the Beyoğlu district, which will be followed by his funeral at Beyoğlu Hüseyin Ağa Mosque. Gören will be laid to rest at Kozlu Cemetery.

Gören was hospitalized after being severely injured in a fall at his home on Nov 22.

Best known for directing Yol, the Golden Palm-winning film at the Cannes Film Festival, Gören also gained recognition for other classics such as Yılanların Öcü, Derman, Umut, and Katırcılar.

The Culture and Tourism Ministry issued a statement mourning Gören’s passing: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of master director Şerif Gören, who contributed unforgettable works to Turkish cinema. His unique legacy and efforts in the world of art will always be remembered. We extend our condolences to his family, loved ones, and the film community."

Şerif Gören (l), with leading actor Tarık akan (r) during the shooting of the Cannes-winning film "Yol."

A pioneer of Turkish cinema

Born in 1944 in İskeçe (Xanthi), Greece, Gören moved to Turkey in 1956, completing his education at İstanbul Erkek High School. He began his career as an editor before transitioning to directing, eventually becoming one of the most prominent filmmakers of Turkish cinema’s golden age in the 1970s and 1980s.

Gören’s films often tackled themes such as workers’ rights, social inequality, and the aftermath of Turkey’s 1980 military coup.

During the 1970s, Gören worked extensively in the Yeşilçam film industry, directing numerous melodramas and action films. However, his international acclaim came with Yol, a film scripted by Yılmaz Güney, which won the prestigious Palme d'Or at the 1982 Cannes Film Festival—marking a milestone for Turkish cinema.

Gören’s other notable works include Derman (1983), Kurbağalar (1985), and On Kadın (1987). His final film, Ay Büyürken Uyuyamam, released in 2011, also featured a screenplay written by Gören, capping a remarkable career.

Şerif Gören’s contributions to cinema leave an enduring impact, with his works continuing to resonate with audiences worldwide. (VK)