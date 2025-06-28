TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
GENDER
Date published: 28 June 2025 14:40
 ~ Modified On: 28 June 2025 14:43
1 min Read

Access to Kaos GL website blocked by court order

“We have already begun working to continue our publishing. We’ll reconnect with our readers soon, in a renewed format. Long live life, in defiance of censorship!” the group said in response to the ban.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Access to Kaos GL website blocked by court order

Access to the website of Kaos GL, one of Turkey’s oldest LGBTI+ rights organizations, has been blocked following a court decision.

Kaos GL announced that the access ban was imposed by a ruling from the İstanbul 12th Penal Judgeship of Peace dated Jun 26.

In a message published on its now-blocked website, the group stated, “We have already begun working to continue our publishing. We’ll reconnect with our readers soon, in a renewed format. Long live life, in defiance of censorship!”

The website ban comes just days after Kaos GL’s account on X was also restricted following a court order.

The Turkish government has intensified pressure on LGBTI+ communities throughout 2025, which it has designated the “Year of the Family.” Alongside increased online censorship, authorities have banned numerous LGBTI+ events, including pride marches and other public gatherings organized by activists.

Turkey currently ranks second to last on the ILGA-Europe Rainbow Index, which evaluates the state of LGBTI+ rights across Europe and neighboring countries. (AEK/VK)

Istanbul
censorship online censorship lgbti+s Kaos GL
related news
X blocks prominent LGBTI+ rights group's account in Turkey amid Pride Month
24 June 2025
/haber/x-blocks-prominent-lgbti-rights-group-s-account-in-turkey-amid-pride-month-308750
