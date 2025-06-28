Access to Kaos GL website blocked by court order

Access to the website of Kaos GL, one of Turkey’s oldest LGBTI+ rights organizations, has been blocked following a court decision.

Kaos GL announced that the access ban was imposed by a ruling from the İstanbul 12th Penal Judgeship of Peace dated Jun 26.

In a message published on its now-blocked website, the group stated, “We have already begun working to continue our publishing. We’ll reconnect with our readers soon, in a renewed format. Long live life, in defiance of censorship!”

The website ban comes just days after Kaos GL’s account on X was also restricted following a court order.

The Turkish government has intensified pressure on LGBTI+ communities throughout 2025, which it has designated the “Year of the Family.” Alongside increased online censorship, authorities have banned numerous LGBTI+ events, including pride marches and other public gatherings organized by activists.

Turkey currently ranks second to last on the ILGA-Europe Rainbow Index, which evaluates the state of LGBTI+ rights across Europe and neighboring countries. (AEK/VK)