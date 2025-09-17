TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 17 September 2025 14:31
 ~ Modified On: 17 September 2025 14:38
2 min Read

Access blocked to social media posts about suspicious death of 21-year-old woman

DEM deputies requested a parliamentary inquiry into the case, pointing to unresolved issues.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
Access blocked to social media posts about suspicious death of 21-year-old woman

A court has ordered an access ban on social media posts related to the suspicious death of 21-year-old university student Rojin Kabaiş, whose body was found in October last year in the eastern province of Van over two weeks after she went missing.

The Van 8th Civil Court of First Instance issued the order on Sep 8, 2025, targeting over 200 posts and multiple accounts on X. The decision was made following a request from Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, where Kabaiş was enrolled.

Kabaiş disappeared on Sep 27, 2024, after leaving her student dormitory. Her body was discovered 18 days later along the shore of Lake Van. Autopsy reports listed the cause of death as drowning, but ongoing uncertainties have not been resolved.

Questions remain unanswered in Rojin Kabaiş’s death
Questions remain unanswered in Rojin Kabaiş’s death
8 January 2025

Citing the failure of the investigations to yield definitive conclusions, MPs from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party on Sep 15 submitted a motion calling for a parliamentary inquiry into the case.

In the motion, DEM deputies Sinan Çiftyürek, Gülderen Varlı, Gülcan Kaçmaz Sayyiğit, Mahmut Dindar, and Zülküf Uçar pointed to multiple unresolved issues:

  • The failure to disclose DNA evidence to the public

  • The distance between the location where Kabaiş was last seen and where her body was found

  • The absence of publicly released CCTV footage

  • The confidentiality order placed on the case file

The deputies argued that these irregularities raise broader concerns amid a rise in cases involving suspicious deaths and violence against women.

“The uncertainties surrounding the Rojin Kabaiş case have deeply wounded the public conscience,” the motion stated. “The confidentiality order must be lifted, and any potential negligence or interference must be exposed.”

They urged parliament to take action both to clarify Kabaiş’s death and to prevent similar incidents in the future. (VK)

Origin
Istanbul
Rojin Kabaiş
related news
Body of missing university student Rojin Kabaiş found after 18 days
15 October 2024
/haber/body-of-missing-university-student-rojin-kabais-found-after-18-days-300760
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
Body of missing university student Rojin Kabaiş found after 18 days
15 October 2024
/haber/body-of-missing-university-student-rojin-kabais-found-after-18-days-300760
Back to Top