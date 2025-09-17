Access blocked to social media posts about suspicious death of 21-year-old woman

A court has ordered an access ban on social media posts related to the suspicious death of 21-year-old university student Rojin Kabaiş, whose body was found in October last year in the eastern province of Van over two weeks after she went missing.

The Van 8th Civil Court of First Instance issued the order on Sep 8, 2025, targeting over 200 posts and multiple accounts on X. The decision was made following a request from Van Yüzüncü Yıl University, where Kabaiş was enrolled.

Kabaiş disappeared on Sep 27, 2024, after leaving her student dormitory. Her body was discovered 18 days later along the shore of Lake Van. Autopsy reports listed the cause of death as drowning, but ongoing uncertainties have not been resolved.

Questions remain unanswered in Rojin Kabaiş’s death

Citing the failure of the investigations to yield definitive conclusions, MPs from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party on Sep 15 submitted a motion calling for a parliamentary inquiry into the case.

In the motion, DEM deputies Sinan Çiftyürek, Gülderen Varlı, Gülcan Kaçmaz Sayyiğit, Mahmut Dindar, and Zülküf Uçar pointed to multiple unresolved issues:

The failure to disclose DNA evidence to the public

The distance between the location where Kabaiş was last seen and where her body was found

The absence of publicly released CCTV footage

The confidentiality order placed on the case file

The deputies argued that these irregularities raise broader concerns amid a rise in cases involving suspicious deaths and violence against women.

“The uncertainties surrounding the Rojin Kabaiş case have deeply wounded the public conscience,” the motion stated. “The confidentiality order must be lifted, and any potential negligence or interference must be exposed.”

They urged parliament to take action both to clarify Kabaiş’s death and to prevent similar incidents in the future. (VK)