A thousand and 668 firearms seized in an 'unlicensed weapon' operation

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that a total of 2,036 individuals were detained in the "Operation Lens-9," targeting weapon smugglers and those carrying unlicensed weapons.

Yerlikaya, in a statement on his social media account, mentioned that the operation took place in 78 provinces.

Accordingly, a total of 1,668 weapons were seized, including 1,230 unlicensed pistols, 163 blank-firing pistols, 50 long-barreled rifles, and 225 unlicensed hunting shotguns in the operations conducted by Provincial Gendarmerie Commands and Provincial Police Directorates in the last 5 days.

Yerlikaya pointed out that the majority of unlicensed weapons were found in İstanbul, İzmir, Adana, Bursa, and Urfa.

According to the 2022 Turkey Violence Map by the Umut Foundation, within one year, the media reflected 3,984 incidents of armed violence. 2,278 individuals lost their lives, and 4,231 others were injured in these incidents of armed violence across Turkey.

(AS/PE)