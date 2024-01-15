TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
NEWS
Date published: 15 January 2024 13:37
 ~ Modified On: 15 January 2024 13:54
1 min Read

A thousand and 668 firearms seized in an 'unlicensed weapon' operation

A total of 2,036 individuals were detained in an operation conducted across 78 provinces targeting individuals carrying unlicensed weapons and weapon smugglers.

BIA News Desk
BIA News Desk
Enlarge Image
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that a total of 2,036 individuals were detained in the "Operation Lens-9," targeting weapon smugglers and those carrying unlicensed weapons.

Yerlikaya, in a statement on his social media account, mentioned that the operation took place in 78 provinces.

Accordingly, a total of 1,668 weapons were seized, including 1,230 unlicensed pistols, 163 blank-firing pistols, 50 long-barreled rifles, and 225 unlicensed hunting shotguns in the operations conducted by Provincial Gendarmerie Commands and Provincial Police Directorates in the last 5 days.

Yerlikaya pointed out that the majority of unlicensed weapons were found in İstanbul, İzmir, Adana, Bursa, and Urfa.

According to the 2022 Turkey Violence Map by the Umut Foundation, within one year, the media reflected 3,984 incidents of armed violence. 2,278 individuals lost their lives, and 4,231 others were injured in these incidents of armed violence across Turkey.

(AS/PE)

Ali Yerlikaya interior ministry
