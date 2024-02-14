52nd İstanbul Music Festival to begin on May 21

The 52nd İstanbul Music Festival, organized by İstanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (İKSV), is set to take place from May 21 to June 12.

Featuring 25 concerts, the festival will bring together over 60 artists, including prominent ensembles such as the Budapest Festival Orchestra, Festival Strings Lucerne, Borusan İstanbul Philharmonic Orchestra, Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra, Mantova Chamber Orchestra, Franz Liszt Chamber Orchestra, Hungarian National Choir, and the Borusan Quartet. Renowned soloists like Maria João Pires, Khatia Buniatishvili, Francesco Piemontesi, Jean-Guihen Queyras, István Várdai, Gülsin Onay, Edgar Moreau, Kristóf Baráti, and Roby Lakatos will also grace the stage.

The festival's program will feature the world premieres of four works, including three commissioned by the İstanbul Music Festival, and the Turkish premieres of two compositions.

Roots

With this year's theme centered on "Roots," the festival aims to convey the cultural and historical narratives of the region through music, focusing on the 100th anniversary of the population exchange between Turkey and Greece. The event will also host the Cultural Years celebrations marking the 100th anniversary of relations with Hungary and the Netherlands.

The Honorary Award of the 52nd İstanbul Music Festival will be presented to conductor Cem Mansur, who has played a significant role in the classical music world for 40 years with his career in Turkey, Europe, and the United Kingdom, as well as his orchestral creations and contributions to young musicians. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be bestowed upon Steve Reich, recognized as one of America's greatest living composers.

Efruz Çakırkaya, the Director of the İstanbul Music Festival, shared insights about the festival's theme, stating, "We dreamed of narrating the culture and history of this region through music in the festival program. We wanted to remember our connection to our roots with the universal language of music, sharing our sorrows and joys. The festival venues, ranging from the Grand Bazaar to St. Antoine Church, from the French Palace to the İstanbul Modern Museum and Naval Museum, will take our audience on an unforgettable journey through the rich musical history of our city and lands. We will also offer free concerts in the parks of our city, addressing music lovers of all ages, along with children and family activities and workshops."

Venues

The festival will be held in 17 different venues, including Atatürk Cultural Center, Austrian Cultural Office, Babylon, Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall, Naval Museum, Fenerbahçe Park, Four Seasons Bosphorus Atik Pasha Terrace, French Palace, İstanbul Modern Art Museum, İş Kuleleri Hall, Kadıköy Municipality Süreyya Opera, Grand Bazaar, İstanbul Lütfi Kırdar Congress and Exhibition Hall, St. Antoine Church, Yeniköy Aya Yorgi Greek Orthodox Church, Yeniköy Panayia Greek Orthodox Church, and Yıldız Park.

Festival tickets will be available for purchase starting on Tuesday, February 20. (AÖ/VK)