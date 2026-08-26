5 Kocaelispor fans put under house arrest after anti-Kurd threats

Kocaelispor’s football team won a decisive 2-0 victory in their match against Amedspor, but it’s the behavior of some fans that’s attracting far more attention than the scoreline.

Kocaelispor fans raised yellow plastic bags in an effort to intimidate Kurdish Amedspor players and supporters. The yellow bags in question were meant to symbolize yellow body bags often used to hold the remains of deceased Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) members. References to “yellow bags” have become an increasingly popular expression used to make threats against politicians, journalists and Kurds, generally.

Five Kocaelispor supporters were placed under house arrest after being referred to the court following an investigation by the Kocaeli Public Prosecutor's Office. The charges included "inciting the public to hatred and hostility" and "chanting containing threats or insults."

Kurdish club Amedspor promoted to Süper Lig

Amedspor, based in Diyarbakır, has become a symbol representing Kurds in the football world, winning support from fans both in Turkey and abroad. Some even refer to the club as the unofficial Kurdish national team. Their historic promotion to Turkey’s first league, the Süper Lig, this season has drawn the ire of Turkish nationalists, who accuse the club of supporting terrorism.

Amedspor fined over Kurdish-language chest sponsor tagline

The incident marked yet another one of the unique obstacles faced by the Amedspor team due to their position as a representative of the Kurdish people. Amedspor players and fans often endure racist harassment by opposing team supporters. The club has also received fines and bans from the Turkish Football Federation over actions such as displaying Kurdish-language sponsors on their uniforms and social media posts featuring braided hair, a form of protest over the killings of Kurdish women fighters in Syria.

Police confront Amedspor player after confusing Senegal flag with PKK colors

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli even praised racist attacks from Bursaspor fans on the Amedspor team in 2023.

(İK)