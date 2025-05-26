TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Homepage
News Authors Galleries Reports Library
Search
Show categoriesHide categoriesCategories
TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
Search Homepage
bianet-Bağımsız İletişim Ağı
Show menuHide menu
bianet biamag türkçe kurdî
SECTIONS
News Authors Special Reports Projects Library Galleries Search on the website
CATEGORIES
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram RSS E-bulletin
CORPORATE
About Us Contact Data protection policy Privacy Policy
NEWS
Date published: 26 May 2025 15:00
 ~ Modified On: 26 May 2025 15:35
1 min Read

45 people taken to court in İstanbul Municipality investigation

The detentions were carried out not only in İstanbul but also in İzmir, Trabzon, Antalya, Dersim, and Kocaeli. Among those taken into custody are several senior officials working at the İstanbul Municipality.

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku

BIA News Desk

TRTürkçesini Oku
Enlarge Image
45 people taken to court in İstanbul Municipality investigation

As part of the corruption investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), 45 individuals who had been detained were referred to court after completing their statements at the police station.

On Friday, May 23, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued detention orders for 49 individuals. Following early morning raids on homes and workplaces, 45 people were taken into custody.

The investigation, conducted by the İstanbul Police Department’s Financial Crimes Division, centers on alleged irregularities in İSTAÇ, KİPTAŞ, and the Road Maintenance Department.

Those referred to court include KİPTAŞ Chair Ali Kurt, İSTAÇ Chair Ziya Gökmen Togay, İBB Road Maintenance and Infrastructure Coordination Department Head Seyfullah Demirel, İBB Chief of Staff Kadriye Kasapoğlu, İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s Head of Security Mustafa Akın, İBB Head of Neighborhood Services Yavuz Saltık, and Mustafa Başar Arıoğlu, Erdem Arıoğlu, and Özge Arıoğlu, owners of the construction company Yapı Merkez.

How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?
How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?
23 May 2025

(EMK/DT)

Origin
Istanbul
istanbul municipality
related news
How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?
23 May 2025
/haber/how-many-people-have-been-arrested-in-the-istanbul-municipality-operations-307720
New wave of arrests targeting Istanbul Municipality
23 May 2025
/haber/new-wave-of-arrests-targeting-istanbul-municipality-307713
Third wave of arrests targeting İstanbul Municipality
20 May 2025
/haber/third-wave-of-arrests-targeting-istanbul-municipality-307603
Hak odaklı, çok sesli, bağımsız gazeteciliği güçlendirmek için bianet desteğinizi bekliyor.
Google ile Katkıda Bulunun
HAK ODAKLI, ÇOK SESLİ,
BAĞIMSIZ GAZETECİLİĞİ GÜÇLENDİRELİM!
bianet'e destek olmak için tıklayın
related news
How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?
23 May 2025
/haber/how-many-people-have-been-arrested-in-the-istanbul-municipality-operations-307720
New wave of arrests targeting Istanbul Municipality
23 May 2025
/haber/new-wave-of-arrests-targeting-istanbul-municipality-307713
Third wave of arrests targeting İstanbul Municipality
20 May 2025
/haber/third-wave-of-arrests-targeting-istanbul-municipality-307603
Back to Top