45 people taken to court in İstanbul Municipality investigation

As part of the corruption investigation targeting the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), 45 individuals who had been detained were referred to court after completing their statements at the police station.

On Friday, May 23, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued detention orders for 49 individuals. Following early morning raids on homes and workplaces, 45 people were taken into custody.

The investigation, conducted by the İstanbul Police Department’s Financial Crimes Division, centers on alleged irregularities in İSTAÇ, KİPTAŞ, and the Road Maintenance Department.

Those referred to court include KİPTAŞ Chair Ali Kurt, İSTAÇ Chair Ziya Gökmen Togay, İBB Road Maintenance and Infrastructure Coordination Department Head Seyfullah Demirel, İBB Chief of Staff Kadriye Kasapoğlu, İBB Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s Head of Security Mustafa Akın, İBB Head of Neighborhood Services Yavuz Saltık, and Mustafa Başar Arıoğlu, Erdem Arıoğlu, and Özge Arıoğlu, owners of the construction company Yapı Merkez.

