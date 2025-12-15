3rd Amed Film Festival concludes with celebration of Kurdish cinema and solidarity

The 3rd Amed Film Festival, which brought together the memory, politics, and aesthetic pursuits of Kurdish cinema, came to a close with an awards ceremony held on Dec 14 at the ÇandAmed Congress Center in Diyarbakır’s Bağlar district. The screenings had begun on Dec 7.

Held for the first time in eight years, the festival served not only as a cinematic gathering but also as a symbolic step toward restoring the visibility of Kurdish-language and multilingual cinema in the public sphere.

Featuring a total of 84 films, the festival offered a space of solidarity and exchange for filmmakers producing under conditions of censorship, prohibition, and lack of venues.

Filmmaker Lisa Çalan delivered the opening speech on behalf of the Festival Committee, stating that the event was made possible once again thanks to the peace process.

“In every story we watched, we saw that our stories are not so different,” she said. “Our languages may differ, but our pain is the same. Our films are either banned or denied venues due to censorship. Festivals like this are what allow our films to reach the public. There are thousands of stories to be told, but telling them under conditions of war is impossible. Our stories will only flourish through peace. We owe this festival to the peace process. A thousand greetings to the architect of that process. Long live free and revolutionary cinema.”

Lisa Çalan.

Bucak promises new cinema venues

Following Çalan, Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayor Serra Bucak took the stage, echoing the words of Sırrı Süreyya Önder, who passed away on May 3, 2025: “Kurdish people and their allies will write the unwritten novel of the 21st century.”

Reflecting on the revival of the festival, Bucak said, “Despite all the challenges, we have both built a structure and worked to sustain it. This past week marks the outcome of an important process for us. Eight years took away our venues, but we promise that next year, we’ll be watching films in many theaters. I thank everyone who contributed, stood in solidarity with us, came from outside, and helped preserve Amed’s cinematic memory.”

She continued with a personal tribute: “I’d also like to express a yearning. The festival opened with joy, but its closing might be emotional. I want to commemorate the dearly valued filmmaker Sırrı Süreyya Önder. I know he would certainly have been with us today, and I also know that his thoughts, vision, and spirit were here throughout these eight days. He once said: ‘The Kurdish people are such that, despite being so populous, they ask for nothing for themselves, only peace. They will write the unwritten poetry and novel of the 21st century; they will make the film of peace.’ And we add: Kurds will not do this alone, but together with all their friends. I salute you all with respect and affection.”

Diyarbakır Co-Mayor Serra Bucak.

After Bucak’s speech, the winners of the Sinebîr Project Fund were announced: Short film : Tarî û Ronahî by Raber Îbrahîm

Documentary : Hucre, takekes-laş, civat by Zelal Sadak

Feature film: Diroka Wenda by Ali Kemal Çınar The fund will provide financial support for the realization of these projects submitted to Sinebîr.

Awards

Short film category

Zilan Hemo Honorable Mention : Sêgoşe – Jino Hadî Hesen

Jury Special Award : Garan – Mahsum Taşkın

Mensûr Kerimyan Award: Kawyar – Salem Salavatî

Documentary category

Jury Special Award : All The Mountains Give – Arash Raksha

Taha Karîmî Award: Xalko – Sami Mermer and Hind Benchekroun

Presenting the Mensûr Kerimyan Award, a friend of the late filmmaker said, “A person’s homeland is their space. Mensûr’s martyrdom rendered all the artificial borders drawn by imperialists meaningless. The Amed Film Festival immortalized him through remembrance. As the people of Rojhilat, we thank the people of Bakur for embracing Mensûr.”

Feature film category Creative Cinematography Award : Ciran – Mano Khalil

Sırrı Süreyya Önder Screenplay Award : Ezmûn – Shawkat Amin Korki

Aesthetic Framing Award : Beriya Şevê – Ali Kemal Çınar

Rebellious Weaves Award : The Virgin and Child – Binevşa Bêrîvan

Jury Special Award : Zalava – Arsalan Amiri

Yılmaz Güney Resistance Award: Sonne – Kurdwîn Eyûb

Director Ali Kemal Çınar, who received two awards during the evening, dedicated his award to Dilan Karaman, a Kurdish journalist and advisor to the Peoples’ Equality and Democracy (DEM) Party, who died by suicide.

Amed Film Festivalinde Dilanı tek hatırlayan, ve ödülünü adayan, ,"Ali Kemal Çınar" Spas ji tera. pic.twitter.com/xMykW4tPeS — Gönül Karaman (@GKaraman77252) December 14, 2025

The awards ceremony ended with applause as festival workers took to the stage for a group photo. (TY)