25 more İstanbul Municipality employees and executives imprisoned

In the investigation into the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), which President Erdoğan openly supported by saying, “You cannot escape accountability before the judiciary. We will fulfill our responsibilities because we are the ruling party.” 25 of those who were detained last week over the "corruption" allegations and referred to court were imprisoned.

Among those imprisoned are KİPTAŞ Chairperson Ali Kurt, İmamoğlu’s Chief of Staff Kadriye Kasapoğlu, Head of Security Mustafa Akın, İBB Deputy Secretary General Arif Gürkan Alpay, İSTAÇ Chairperson Ziya Gökmen Togay, İBB Head of Road Maintenance and Infrastructure Coordination Seyfullah Demirel, İBB Head of Neighborhood Affairs Yavuz Saltık, and Yapı Merkezi Chairperson Mustafa Başar Arıoğlu and board member partners Erdem Arıoğlu and Sami Özge Arıoğlu, who were involved in major projects such as the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge and Eurasia Tunnel.

Other İBB personnel imprisoned include Murat Bıyık, Seza Büyükçulha, Sarp Yalçınkaya, Berat Çağrı Kapki, Güngör Gürman, Sinan Sepetçi, Ceyhun Avşar, Kamuran Ataç, İlker Hamal, Altan Gözcü, Bülent Yılmaz, Murat Erenler, Nezahat Kurt, Ogün Soytekin, and Serpil Altıntaş.

45 people taken to court in İstanbul Municipality investigation

On the morning of Friday, May 23, a fourth wave of operations was carried out against İBB, with detention warrants issued for 49 people, and 45 of them were taken into custody.

Following the statements of the 46 individuals who were decided to be taken into custody by the prosecutor's office, 10 were released under judicial control and 36 were referred to the criminal court of peace with a request for imprisonment. 10 people were released.

The court released 11 of the 36 people for whom imprisonment was requested under judicial control and sent 25 people to prison after ordering their imprisonment.

Charges against the imprisoned

In the indictment prepared by the prosecutor's office, İBB Chief of Staff Kadriye Kasapoğlu and İmamoğlu's Head of Security Mustafa Akın were charged with "destroying, concealing or altering criminal evidence" and "membership in an organization established to commit crimes"; İBB Deputy Secretary General Arif Gürkan Alpay was charged with "receiving bribes", "membership in an organization established to commit crimes" and "rigging public tenders"; İBB Head of Neighborhood Affairs Yavuz Saltık was charged with "membership in an organization established to commit crimes"; and KİPTAŞ Chairperson Ali Kurt was charged with "membership in an organization established to commit crimes", "receiving bribes", and "rigging public tenders in public institutions or organizations".

How many people have been arrested in the Istanbul Municipality operations?

(AEK/DT)