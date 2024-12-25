TÜRKÇE KURDÎ
ECONOMY
Date published: 25 December 2024 12:40
 ~ Modified On: 25 December 2024 12:44
1 min Read

18 detentions in street protest against new low minimum wage

Members of the Hakkımı Ver [‘Give Me My Right’] Platform marched against the announcement of the new minimum wage which rose at a lower rate than annual inflation. Workers, opening a banner on İstiklal Street, the main thoroughfare of the central Beyoğlu district, shouted the slogan “Let’s see Vedat (Işıkhan, Minister of Labour and Social Security) live on this minimum wage” and were detained.

BIA News Desk

BIA News Desk

The Hakkımı Ver Platform, which brings together workers and pensioners who demand secure working conditions and a humane life, organized a street protest when yesterday at an unexpectedly late hour the minimum wage was announced as 22 thousand 104 TL. Platform members protested the rise in the minimum wage remaining below the annual inflation rate.

Beginning their march on Mis Street in Beyoğlu, Istanbul, the workers walked onto İstiklal Street, wanting to reach Taksim Square with their banner proclaiming “Rise against this minimum wage regime”.

In reference to Vedat Işıkhan, Minister of Labour and Social Security, they also chanted the slogan, “Let’s see Vedat live on this minimum wage”. The police intervened in front of the French Cultural Centre on İstiklal Street, before the group could reach the square. 18 people were detained. Taken to the Vatan Police Directorate, all detained members of the group were released early this morning.

(HA/NHRD)

Origin
Istanbul
minimum wage protest istiklal avenue İstanbul beyoğlu
