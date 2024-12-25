18 detentions in street protest against new low minimum wage

The Hakkımı Ver Platform, which brings together workers and pensioners who demand secure working conditions and a humane life, organized a street protest when yesterday at an unexpectedly late hour the minimum wage was announced as 22 thousand 104 TL. Platform members protested the rise in the minimum wage remaining below the annual inflation rate.

Beginning their march on Mis Street in Beyoğlu, Istanbul, the workers walked onto İstiklal Street, wanting to reach Taksim Square with their banner proclaiming “Rise against this minimum wage regime”.

In reference to Vedat Işıkhan, Minister of Labour and Social Security, they also chanted the slogan, “Let’s see Vedat live on this minimum wage”. The police intervened in front of the French Cultural Centre on İstiklal Street, before the group could reach the square. 18 people were detained. Taken to the Vatan Police Directorate, all detained members of the group were released early this morning.

