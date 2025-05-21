161st anniversary of the Circassian genocide and exile: Historical pains of peoples must be confronted

May 21, the Circassian Day of Mourning… The Circassians, an indigenous people of the Caucasus region, resisted the invasion attempts of Tsarist Russia for nearly 300 years. On May 21, 1864, Tsarist Russia crushed the Circassian resistance, massacring all the fighters. Approximately 2 million Circassians were exiled from their homeland. Nearly 500,000 died during the exile due to epidemics, starvation, and harsh living conditions. The survivors were left vulnerable to assimilation in the lands they were forcibly relocated to.

161 years have passed since the genocide and exile inflicted upon the Circassians under the policy of "submit or die." On this occasion, Yüksel Mutlu, Co-Vice Chair of the Peoples and Faiths Commission of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), stated: "We stand with the Circassian people, who have contributed to the social development and democratic transformation of this country."

Circassians Ask for Recognition of the Circassian Genocide

"Not a conflict, but a catastrophe"

In a written statement, Yüksel Mutlu summarized:

"This date marks not just a conflict, but a catastrophe – a planned and systematic attempt to annihilate a people. Despite paying heavy prices throughout history, the Circassian people never gave up their struggle to preserve their identity, culture, and historical memory.

Today, Circassians not only defend their cultural rights but also embrace the struggles for democracy, freedom, and equal citizenship in the countries they live in. The demands of the Circassian people in Turkey – such as learning their mother tongue, preserving their culture, constitutional equality, the right to return to their homeland, and dual citizenship – are legitimate and must be met.

The Circassian Genocide must be recognized, and the path to justice must be opened by confronting the historical pains of peoples. No society that fails to confront its past can build its future on a foundation of shared justice."

‘Recognize Circassian Genocide, grant Circassians their rights’

İHD: The first ethnic cleansing and genocide

The Human Rights Association (İHD), describing the Circassian Genocide and Exile as "the first ethnic cleansing and genocide in modern European history," issued a statement calling on Turkey and the world to recognize it.

Excerpts from İHD’s statement:

"Genocide is a crime against humanity. It targets an entire people, community, or group. The effects of genocide can only be mitigated through acknowledgment, apology, and reparations. Traces of the Circassian Genocide can also be seen in later atrocities – the Armenian Genocide, the Kurdish Genocide, and the Jewish Holocaust.

According to UN norms, what the Circassian people endured 161 years ago was genocide. There is no statute of limitations for genocide crimes. As İHD, we demand that the world recognize this genocide, establish memory centers, and initiate restorative justice – acknowledgment, apology, and reparations – without delay.

The cultural rights of the Circassian people have also been severely violated due to genocidal policies. Their losses must be compensated. For social peace, all collective rights of the Circassians – along with other identities in Turkey – must be recognized, legal barriers removed, and special measures taken to develop their language and culture. We once again honor the memory of those who perished in the Circassian Genocide and Exile."

