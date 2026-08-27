14-year-old Syrian boy shot dead at scrap yard in Adana

From an early age 14-year-old Ali Şihap’s life had been marred by violence. His father, step mother and two of his siblings were killed after being caught in the middle of operations targeting ISIS in Deir ez-Zor.

Ali, who survived the operation, had arrived in Adana about 40 days ago to work and provide for his remaining family members, including an ill brother. However, it wouldn’t be long before he met the same fate as his father.

Following a heated argument between two children, one Syrian and one Turkish, Ali intervened to calm the children down. After the crowd had dispersed, the Turkish boy’s father showed up to the scrapyard twice to attack Ali, shooting him two times and ultimately killing him. Ali’s cousin Hammud El Hammud believes that racism played a role.

According to El Hammud, Ali was loading scrap metal into the back of a pickup truck parked in front of the metal yard when he saw two children arguing. A 5-year-old Syrian boy was wearing a t-shirt with the Syrian flag on it and an older 15-year-old boy from Turkey demanded the 5-year-old take his shirt off.

Ali's cousin’s El Hammud said the following to Bianet:

Ali and another child he worked with intervened and tried to calm the Turkish child down. The parties left the scene; Ali and his friend continued working. A short time later, the Turkish child along with his mother and father came to the scrap yard and assaulted Ali and the other child. Neighborhood residents intervened and calmed the family down. However, after a while, the father, coming back again in a white car, fired two shots toward Ali, who was loading scrap on top of the pickup truck. Ali was shot in his waist and leg. Taken to the hospital, Ali could not be saved despite all medical intervention.

Adana Provincial Police Department said they are still working to capture the perpetrator, who fled the scene. However, the case’s lawyer said the police have obtained a photo of the shooter.

Ali crossed into Turkey from the Akçakale Border Gate before finding work at the scrapyard and sending money to his mother, ill brother and two sisters aged 8 and 10-years-old respectively.

El Hammud said that they had experienced some threats, but that the family would not give up on pursuing justice. He said:

They sent word. They reportedly said, 'Let them send the child's body to Syria and withdraw their complaint as well. Otherwise we will kill everyone.' The state must look into this incident. The child had just come to work. Just because two children fought, why did they kill him? We will not give up until justice is served. His mother and siblings are devastated.

(FY/İK)