137 workers killed on the job in November

In November, at least 137 workers lost their lives on the job, according to the report compiled monthly by the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG). With this latest update, the total number of fatalities during the first 11 months of 2023 reached 1772.

The breakdown of fatalities: 116 workers in January, 266 in February, 130 in March, 125 in April, 146 in May, 161 in June, 183 in July, 205 in August, 152 in September, and 151 in October.

Among the individuals who lost their lives in November, two were child/young workers aged between 15-17. There were 36 workers in the 18-29 age range, 49 workers in the 30-49 age range, 36 workers in the 50-64 age range, and 11 workers aged 65 and above. The ages of three workers could not be determined by İSİG Meclisi.

The sector most affected by workplace accidents in November was construction and roadworks, where 40 workers lost their lives. Following closely was agriculture and forestry with 17 individuals (9 workers and 8 farmers). The maritime sector, including shipyards, came next with 15 workers losing their lives. The distribution of workplace accidents in November by sectors is as follows:

- Transportation sector: 13

- Mining sector: 8

- Municipalities, general affairs sector: 8

- Trade, office work, education, cinema sector: 7

- Accommodation, entertainment sector: 6

- Metal sector: 5

- Cement, soil, glass sector: 4

- Food, sugar sector: 3

- Energy sector: 3

- Defense and security sector: 2

- Petrochemical, rubber sector: 1

- Wood, paper sector: 1

- Press, journalism sector: 1 worker.

İSİG couldn't determine the working sector of three workers.

High falls emerged as the leading cause of workplace accidents, accounting for 27 incidents. This was followed by crushing, collapsing (23 workers), traffic accidents, service accidents (22 workers), heart attack, brain hemorrhage (16 workers), poisoning, drowning (13 workers), explosion, burning (9 workers), suicide (8 workers), electric shock (6 workers), object impact, falling (5 workers), and violence (2 workers). Six workers lost their lives due to other reasons.

In relation to the workplace accidents in November, İSİG Meclisi highlighted some points, one of which is "working in windy/stormy weather." İSİG commented, "The Ministry of Labor adopts an approach that identifies the problems that may be encountered in the information brochures it prepares but allows work to continue by taking individual measures. Not only do neither the state nor employers stop work in 'stormy weather,' but also the health and safety of workers are not prioritized. It should be noted that the demands for 'work stoppage and paid leave' can only be realized through the organization of workers."