113 arrested in Hatay for construction faults

Hatay Chief Public Prosecutor Ahmet Çelikkol provided information on earthquake investigations during the Media Communication Bureau Coordination Meeting held at the Hatay Courthouse Conference Hall.

Çelikkol stated that 113 people have been arrested in connection with construction faults in buildings collapsed during the earthquakes in the central districts of Antakya and Defne on February 6, 2023.

Ahmet Çelikkol also noted that 32 personnel working in the Hatay Courthouse and Hatay penal institutions lost their lives in the earthquakes.

Regarding the work carried out by the Prosecutors' Offices, Çelikkol shared, “In the Earthquake Crimes Investigation Bureau, 22,581 investigation files have been opened. Following the examinations and determinations, these files were consolidated and transformed into 3,522 files based on building evaluations.”

On-site examinations

Çelikkol highlighted that forensic teams conducted on-site examinations in 2,601 buildings, stating, “1,759 buildings where fatalities occurred have been identified, and investigations by our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office are ongoing. Of the earthquake-related files under investigation, it has been determined that 975 buildings were unlicensed. As part of the investigation process, the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has seized the building permit files in Antakya and Defne municipalities to prevent the loss of evidence.

Building permit files for the buildings where fatalities occurred, 1370 from Antakya Municipality and 231 from Defne Municipality, were scanned by our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office and transferred to the UYAP and CD environment. All physical permit files are being kept in our custody office.”

Providing information about the investigations, Çelikkol stated, “As part of the investigations, 113 suspects responsible for the construction of collapsed buildings since February 6, 2023, have been arrested upon the request of our Chief Public Prosecutor's Office. The examination and determination process for all fatal buildings in Hatay city center within the scope of earthquake investigations has been completed.” (AS/VK)