1.3 million young people will vote for first time

The Supreme Election Council (YSK) has announced the voter registration for the local elections to be held on March 31st.

According to the data from YSK, 1 million 32 thousand 610 young people who have reached the age of 18 will cast their votes for the first time in this election.

YSK has announced the registered voter count as 61 million 441 thousand 882.

Of the voters, 50.59% are female, while 49.41% are male.

In the Presidential Election held on May 28, 2023, the number of voters within the country was determined as 60 million 771 thousand 236. (RT/VK)